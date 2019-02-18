Prime Minister admits to Sri Lanka committing war crimes?

-

According to the Tamil National Alliance MP M. A. Sumanthiran, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has made a statement that both parties had committed mistakes in the civil war.

He made these comments addressing the youth conference of the Illangai Tamil Arasu Katchi party at the Youth Hall in Jaffna yesterday (16).

He says that there were war crimes – international crimes – had happened during the war; especially towards the end of the war. However, in general, it is a well-known truth that these sort of things happen during war times, he said.

It cannot be refuted and it cannot be covered up or forgotten, he added.

The MP says that up until now the Sri Lankan government has insisted that the war heroes had not committed any wrongdoing.

Sumanthiran claims that Mahinda Rajapaksa, 2 weeks earlier, had accidentally stated that the war heroes have committed war crimes.

However, for the first time ever, the Prime Minister of the country had officially admitted that both parties have committed wrongdoings during the war and this should be appreciated, said he.

He further said that it had taken 10 years to this statement to be made.

Meanwhile, former President and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, commenting Prime Minister’s alleged statement that war crimes had been committed during the past administration, stated that he can assure that no war crime had occurred at the war during his administration.

Rajapaksa says that defeating terrorism is not a war crime.