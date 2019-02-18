Bus hits transformer; four dead, many injured

-

Four people have been killed in a bus accident in Mahawewa area on the Chilaw-Puttalam main road while many others have been injured.

A Colombo bound private bus from Vavuniya had veered off the road and collided with a transformer, according to the police.

The injured persons have been admitted to Chilaw and Marawila hospitals for immediate treatment.

The reason for the accident has not been identified yet.

Marawila police are conducting further investigations on the incident.