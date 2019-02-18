Bus hits transformer; four dead, many injured

Bus hits transformer; four dead, many injured

February 18, 2019   07:05 am

-

Four people have been killed in a bus accident in Mahawewa area on the Chilaw-Puttalam main road while many others have been injured.

A Colombo bound private bus from Vavuniya had veered off the road and collided with a transformer, according to the police.

The injured persons have been admitted to Chilaw and Marawila hospitals for immediate treatment.

The reason for the accident has not been identified yet.

Marawila police are conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories