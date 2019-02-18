IMF representatives to call on Finance Minister

-

A group of representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is slated to meet the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera today (18).

The delegation led by IMF’s Mission Chief for Sri Lanka Manuela Goretti will hold discussions with Minister Samaraweera at the Ministry of Finance.

The focus of this special meeting will accordingly be drawn to the loan instalments to be granted to Sri Lanka.

Reportedly, the Governor of the Central Bank and the Secretary to the Treasury are also to join the discussion.

The IMF has disbursed four loan instalments to Sri Lanka so far and the fifth instalment was supposed to be disbursed last November.

However, owing to the political crisis that emerged in the country at the time, the fifth instalment was halted temporarily. The Finance Minister had then called on the IMF in this regard in January 2019.

As a result of the meeting held between the two parties last month, a group of IMF representatives have arrived in the country to hold discussions with the Finance Minister.