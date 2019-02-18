Shooting in Ratnapura injures one

-

A man has been injured in a shooting incident near a three-wheeler halt on the Ratnapura-Raddella road at around 10.25 pm, last night (17).

Police have identified the victim to be a 39-year-old named Raddellagamaathi Ralalage Tissa Rathna Shantha from Galagamuwa-Karangoda in Ratnapura.

He has been admitted to the Ratnapura hospital for treatment, stated the Police.

The perpetrators of the incident have not been identified as of yet.

Ratnapura Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.