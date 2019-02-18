Sapling of Sri Maha Bo Tree gifted to Thailand

February 18, 2019   12:10 pm

A sapling of Sri Maha Bo Tree has been sent over to Thailand today (18) under the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly, this sapling was gifted to remark the coronation of the new king of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The coronation of the new king is scheduled to be held tomorrow morning (19) and the Bo Tree sapling was sent off to Thailand from the Bandaranaike International Airport at around 12.30 a.m. this morning.

A delegation led by Dr Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero and Minister of Buddhasasana & Wayamba Development Gamini Jayawickrama Perera has taken the sapling to Thailand.

