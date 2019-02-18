Elephant dies after falling into cesspit

-

A wild elephant, who had fallen into a cesspit of a house, has died this morning, said Ada Derana reporter.

The incident had taken place last night (17) near a house in Kuda Oya area of Wellawaya Divisional Secretariat.

The elephant had, reportedly, sustained critical injuries to its back after falling into the cesspit.

The officers of Kitulkotte wildlife division and the residents of the area had carried out a joint rescue mission to save the trapped elephant since this morning (18).

However, the elephant, suspected to be aged 20-30 years, succumbed to injuries at around 10.30 a.m. in the morning.