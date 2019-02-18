Angunukolapelessa inmate swallows two SIM cards

Angunukolapelessa inmate swallows two SIM cards

February 18, 2019   04:43 pm

-

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had discovered two SIM cards on an inmate of the Angunukolapelessa Prison.

Reportedly, a prison inmate had been escorted from the Welikada Prison to Angunukolapelessa Prison to be presented before the Tangalle Court.

At a search conducted at the main checkpoint of the Angunukolapelessa, the STF had been able to find 02 SIM cards on the suspects.

However, the inmate had swallowed the SIM cards before they could be apprehended, according to the STF.

The inmate is currently held at a detention cell for inmates for further investigations, said the STF.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories