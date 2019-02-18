Angunukolapelessa inmate swallows two SIM cards

-

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had discovered two SIM cards on an inmate of the Angunukolapelessa Prison.

Reportedly, a prison inmate had been escorted from the Welikada Prison to Angunukolapelessa Prison to be presented before the Tangalle Court.

At a search conducted at the main checkpoint of the Angunukolapelessa, the STF had been able to find 02 SIM cards on the suspects.

However, the inmate had swallowed the SIM cards before they could be apprehended, according to the STF.

The inmate is currently held at a detention cell for inmates for further investigations, said the STF.