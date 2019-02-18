Traffic restricted for Navam Perahera

February 18, 2019   06:02 pm

Traffic on several major roads in Colombo will be restricted today (18) and tomorrow (19) due to the Navam Perahera of Gangarama Vihara.

Accordingly, vehicular traffic will be restricted from Slave Island junction to Pittala Junction on Sir James Pieris Mawatha, from 7 pm until the procession concludes for the day.

Vehicles traveling on Sir James Pieris Mawatha from Colombo should take an alternative route through Union Place, Ibbanwala Junction, Town Hall roundabout towards Kollupitiya or through Justice Akbar Mawatha, Galle Face roundabout towards Kollupitiya.

Vehicles arriving from Kollupitiya can get to Slave Island through Galle Face roundabout, Justice Akbar Mawatha or through Liberty, Pittala Junction, Dharmapala Mawatha, Town Hall roundabout, Ibbanwala Junction and Union Place.

