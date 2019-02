-

A fuel station in Warakamura area in Matale has been robbed by two unidentified persons, last night (18), stated the police.

Two masked men, who arrived on a motorcycle at around 7.30 pm, had threatened the employees of the fuel station using a firearm.

Reportedly, the robbers had stolen cash worth Rs 52,200 from the fuel station.

Matale Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.