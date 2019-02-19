Illegally transported sea cucumbers seized by Navy

-

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 02 persons who were transporting sea cucumber without valid permit yesterday (18).

The arrest has been made by a group of naval personnel attached to the Northwestern Naval Command, during a search conducted in Mohoththuwaram area in Kalpitiya.

The naval personnel also seized 598.1kg of sea cucumber and a defender during the arrest.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Ukuwela and Kalpitiya, aged 42 and 44 respectively.

The arrested persons along with the stock of sea cucumber and the defender were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward investigation, stated the Navy.