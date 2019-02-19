Youngster insulting police on Facebook arrested

February 19, 2019   12:53 pm

-

A youth has been arrested over publishing derogatory posts on Facebook regarding the officials of the Pitigala Police Station and Sri Lanka Police.

According to the Office of Police Media Spokesperson, the suspect was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Pitigala Police.

The investigation has revealed that the arrested youngster had posted these degrading posts via a fake Facebook account.

The arrestee is a 22-year-old male from Naranowita area in Porowagama, stated the Police.

He is slated to be presented before the Pitigala Magistrate’s Court.

