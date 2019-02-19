Pakistan lauded for providing opportunities for Sri Lankan youth

February 19, 2019   01:54 pm

Sri Lanka has lauded the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to provide enormous opportunities to Sri Lankan youth for their capacity building. 

The expression was made by Sri Lankan Minister for City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Rauff Hakeem while talking to Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Major General (Rtd) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat in Colombo. 

During the meeting, bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest and cooperation came under discussion.

The High Commissioner informed the Minister about prospects of establishing a Taxila Gandhara Civilization Study Centre at the University of Colombo.

He also informed the Minister that, with the view to highlight Gandhara Heritage and cultural links between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the High Commission of Pakistan will be organizing an international seminar in collaboration with Pali University of Sri Lanka in March this year.

