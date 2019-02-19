American national applies for executioner post

-

The Department of Prisons stated that an American national has applied for the vacant post of the executioner.

When queried by Ada Derana, the Commissioner General of Prisons Department, Nishan Danasinghe, said that the relevant US citizen had sent his application via e-mail.

However, applications for the post of executioner are called only from citizens of Sri Lanka and that a foreigner will not be recruited for this position.

Applications for the recruitment of two new executioners commenced on the 11th of February and the Prisons Department had taken steps to publish public advertisements with this regard.

Although the calling for applications will conclude on the 25th of February, no Sri Lankan citizen had applied for the job, stated the Prisons Department.