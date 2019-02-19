No truth in speculations on milk powder - Rajitha

-

There is no truth among the speculations spread regarding imported milk powder, states the Minister of Health, Rajitha Senaratne.

He pointed out that, the milk powder imported from other countries are only distributed once it has been verified they do not contain any toxic chemicals at the harbor itself.

A press conference had been called at the Department of Government Information to respond to the allegations spread among the public on imported milk powder.

The press conference was attended by Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne along with officials of the Ministry of Health, officials of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution and officials of the Government Analyst’s Department.