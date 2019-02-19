Body of unidentified person found in swamp

Body of unidentified person found in swamp

February 19, 2019   11:11 pm

-

The body of an unidentified person has been discovered in a swamp in a reserve at a tea estate in Lindula, this afternoon (19).

A person who had gone to collect wood had witnessed the dead body and notified the Lindula police on the matter.

Reportedly, the body had been reeking due to decomposition when it had been discovered.

Police suspect the deceased to be a male of the age between 25-30 years and he had been wearing a short and a t-shirt at the time of death.

The magistrate’s inquest is set to be held tomorrow by the Nuwara Eliya magistrate.

Lindula Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories