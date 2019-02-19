Body of unidentified person found in swamp

-

The body of an unidentified person has been discovered in a swamp in a reserve at a tea estate in Lindula, this afternoon (19).

A person who had gone to collect wood had witnessed the dead body and notified the Lindula police on the matter.

Reportedly, the body had been reeking due to decomposition when it had been discovered.

Police suspect the deceased to be a male of the age between 25-30 years and he had been wearing a short and a t-shirt at the time of death.

The magistrate’s inquest is set to be held tomorrow by the Nuwara Eliya magistrate.

Lindula Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.