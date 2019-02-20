Mainly fair weather expected over the island

-

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern North-central, Central and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island.

SEA AREAS:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, according to the Met. Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee and in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.