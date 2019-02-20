Five arrested with illicit liquor in Uswetakeiyawa

February 20, 2019   09:37 am

Five persons have been arrested in Uswetakeiyawa area while transporting illicit liquor worth nearly Rs 500,000.

The arrest was made by the Pamunugama Police last evening (19).

Accordingly, the police have seized 450 bottles of spirit, 2000 litres of Goda and equipment used for distilling illicit liquor along with a three-wheeler and a car.

The suspects are to be produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (20).

