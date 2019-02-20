Disclose MPs using Cocaine in writing, Speaker tells Ranjan

-

Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has requested State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake to submit a list of names, in writing, if there are parliamentarians who use Cocaine.

Ramanayake had phoned Speaker to inform on the matter when the latter had requested him to submit his concern in writing.

However, according to the Office of the Speaker, the State Minister has not written to the office regarding the matter.

When Ada Derana inquired Ramanayake with this regard, he stated that he is working on a written report to be presented to the Speaker.