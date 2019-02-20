Polling for BASL election commences

February 20, 2019   10:32 am

Polling for the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) elections commenced at 8 am this morning (20) and is set to conclude at 5 pm this evening.

The members of the association are requested to proceed to the polling stations with their BASL Identifications Cards.

The election is held to elect the 25th Chairperson of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka.

According to former Chairman of BASL U. R. de Silva, the election is conducted in 84 polling stations situated island-wide.

