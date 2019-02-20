-

Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya says they will request the President to call for the support of Sri Lanka Army to curb drug menace in the country.

The Chief Minister stated this speaking to the media in Colombo.

He added that the Police Department is capable of bringing down the crimes that take place in the country, if not for the political influence.

Implementing the death penalty and penalizing the convicts accordingly can reduce the crime rate, the Chief Minister further commented.