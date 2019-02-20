Mannar mass grave: radiocarbon test reports submitted to court

Reports of radiocarbon dating test on the samples of skeletal remains from the mass grave in Mannar have been submitted to the Mannar Magistrate’s Court this morning (20).

The radiocarbon dating test was carried out in a laboratory in Florida, USA.

Accordingly, the results of five samples of skeletal remains were submitted to the court this morning, and the report of the other sample is to be received with the next few days.

Out of the 323 skeletal remains found from the mass grave in Mannar, 314 have been unearthed. It was reported that bone fragments belonging to 28 children were also among the unearthed remains.

The results of the report will be made public following a discussion in the open court.

Several skeletal remains were discovered on March 26 from a mound of soil in the Emil Nagar area in Mannar, which had been removed from the demolished CWE building and investigations regarding the location were launched subsequently.

The investigations, led by Prof. Raj Somadeva of Archaeology at the Postgraduate Institute of the University of Kelaniya, the officers of the Archaeological Department, Government Analysts and the Judicial Medical Officers including Dr Sameendra Rajapaksa, Mannar police officers, were conducted at the location under the orders of the new Mannar Magistrate T. Saravanaraja.