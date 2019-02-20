Jewellery and gold biscuits worth nearly 20 mn seized at BIA

Nine Sri Lankan passengers have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling in jewellery and gold biscuits.

Customs officers had held the suspects, who had arrived at the BIA from Singapore and Dubai, last night (19).

The seized contraband weighing 2kg 974g is, reportedly, worth over 16.3 million.

The detainees were identified as residents of Maradana, Negombo, Seeduwa, Chilaw and Kandy.

Customs officers are carrying out further investigations on the incident.