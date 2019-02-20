Officer falls into hot Goda pit while on mission

-

Officers of the Colombo Excise Special Operations Unit have managed to raid a large-scale alcohol distillery which had been operating at the Muthuraja field in Pamunugama for a long time.

Reportedly, this raid, a result of an operation carried out for 3 days, had been conducted early this morning (20).

Two persons, who had been brewing liquor, have also been arrested along with Goda worth over Rs 2 million, 2000 bottles of spirit, 8000 liters of Goda and equipment used for brewing.

Meanwhile, an officer on the raid had fallen into a hot Goda pit while on a pursuit of a suspect. He had suffered severe burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ragama Base hospital.

The arrested suspects are slated to be produced before Negombo Magistrate’s Court, today (20).