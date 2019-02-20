Two including STF Sub-Inspector arrested with Kerala Cannabis

-

Two individuals including a Sub-Inspector of the Special Task Force (STF) have been arrested while transporting a stock of Kerala Cannabis in Kidelpitiya, Bandaragama.

The arrest was made by the police officers of the Panadura Division Operations Unit following a tip-off received by them in this regard.

The police have seized 4 kg of Kerala Cannabis in possession of the two suspects.

The arrested Sub-Inspector was identified as a 34-year-old residing in Bibile area, while the other suspect is a 36-year-old from Kurunegala.

The suspects are to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court and the Bandaragama Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.



Meanwhile, in another two separate raids, three persons were arrested with drugs in Kurunduwatte and Kelaniya areas.

A 23-year-old and a 29-year-old were arrested in Torrington of Kurunduwatte police division along with Kerala Cannabis, Hashish and ‘Ice’.

The other suspect, aged 31, was taken into custody while in possession of 01g 50mg of ‘Ice’. The arrest was made in Thalwatte area, Kelaniya.