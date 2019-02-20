Five Vietnamese held at BIA with fake S. Korean passports

-

Five Vietnamese nationals have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to flee to Ukraine using fake South Korean passports.

The suspects were held by the officers of the Immigration and Emigration Department this afternoon (20).

The five 30-year-old youths had arrived at the BIA on 18th of February, along with a South Korean national, aged 60, from Malaysia.

They had attempted to head off to Ukraine today via Ukraine International PS 388.

One of the detainees was held inside the aircraft while the other four Vietnamese nationals were held at the Departure Terminal of the airport.