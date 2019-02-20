Registration of chainsaws halted?

-

The island-wide registration of electric chainsaws was set to be commenced at 492 police station from 9 am this morning (20).

However, the relevant printed forms needed for the registration had not been received by the police stations on time.

Reportedly, apart from several police stations in Western Province, other police stations have still not received the said forms.

Therefore, the police stations had to turn the chainsaw owners away after obtaining their names and contact details.

As per a decision taken by the Ministry of Defense on the orders of the President Maithripala Sirisena, it is now mandatory to register all Chainsaw Machines being used in the country.

Accordingly, all state-owned, semi-government, private-sector institution or privately owned Chainsaw Machines, should be produced at the nearest police station and a registration permit obtained.

This action is aimed at controlling deforestation caused by illegal felling of trees using chainsaw machines and regulating the felling of trees.

The registration process commenced today will conclude by 28th of February. After registering, a special license and a number will be issued for identification purposes.