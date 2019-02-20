Wedikande Kasun remanded

-

Suspected criminal gang leader Kasun Dhananjaya, alias ‘Wedikande Kasun’, who was arrested in Wattala over the robbery of gems and a diamond worth Rs 7 billion last year, has been remanded by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect, who is also believed to be a close accomplice of drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, was produced at court today (20) and ordered remanded until March 06 for an identification parade.

The Mirihana Special Crimes Unit is conducting further investigations.

Kirayadurage Kasun Dhananjaya alias ‘Wedikande Kasun’ was arrested yesterday (19) at his residence in Wedikanda, Wattala.

The arrest was made in connection with the gems and diamond robbery at Pannipitiya in 2018.

On 05th November, a group dressed in police uniforms and casual clothing had forcibly entered the house of a gem businessman in Erawwala, Pannitpitiya.

They had assaulted the house owner and stolen a diamond worth Rs 7 billion and a several valuable gemstones.

Reportedly, a foreigner who had arrived at the house to purchase gems, too, had been abducted and abandoned in the Maharagama area.