Kalinga Indatissa appointed BASL president

Kalinga Indatissa appointed BASL president

February 20, 2019   08:11 pm

-

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was elected as the new President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), a short while ago.

The election of the BASL was held earlier today (20) in 84 polling stations established island-wide. The polling commenced at 8 am this morning and concluded at 5 pm in the evening.

Accordingly, President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was elected the 25th President of the association.

Attorney at Law Kaushalya Nawaratne has been appointed the new Secretary of BASL.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories