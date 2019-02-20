Kalinga Indatissa appointed BASL president

-

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was elected as the new President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), a short while ago.

The election of the BASL was held earlier today (20) in 84 polling stations established island-wide. The polling commenced at 8 am this morning and concluded at 5 pm in the evening.

Accordingly, President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was elected the 25th President of the association.

Attorney at Law Kaushalya Nawaratne has been appointed the new Secretary of BASL.