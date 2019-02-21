56 killed as fire breaks out at warehouse in Dhaka

-

The death toll from a fire in a centuries-old area of the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, jumped dramatically to 56 people, a fire official said on Thursday, and could continue to rise.

"So far, 56 bodies have been recovered. The number could rise further as searching is still continuing," Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Reuters.

The toll from the fire, which broke out in Dhaka”s Chawkbazar area on Wednesday, had earlier been put at 10.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the building in the centuries-old Chawkbazar area of Dhaka.

Bangladesh media reported earlier that at least three people had been killed and several others taken to hospital.

Building safety regulations are rarely followed in impoverished Bangladesh, where accidents kill hundreds every year.

The Rana Plaza factory collapse in 2013 killed more than 1,100 garment workers.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies