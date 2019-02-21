CID team for Presidential Commission probing corruption in govt

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is to be assigned for the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which was appointed to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices in the government.

This action was taken as the Commission had decided to render the support of the CID for its preliminary investigations.

Accordingly, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has instructed the Senior Deputy Inspector General in charge of the CID to form a team of officers for the Commission.

The Commission has received 101 complaints so far, however, it was reported that most of these are not relevant to its scope of work.

President Maithripala Sirisena had appointed this Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.