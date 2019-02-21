Parliament to debate actions of Constitutional Council

-

The Parliament will be taking up the debate on the actions of the Constitutional Council at today’s session (21).

UPFA Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila had made the request for the relevant debate.

Accordingly, MP Gammanpila will present the proposal to the House as a motion seeking the adjournment of the session.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Prisons reforms had, yesterday, informed the House that the investigations into the violent assault on the inmates of Angunakolapelessa prison are ongoing properly. The Minister stated this responding to a question raised by MP Nalinda Jayathissa.