Traffic on Katunayake expressway limited to one lane

Traffic on Katunayake expressway limited to one lane

February 21, 2019   09:37 am

-

One lane of the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway is temporarily closed due to essential repairs, said the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Accordingly, the RDA requests all drivers to abide by the respective speed limits and to observe caution when driving on a single lane.

The essential maintenance activities will be carried out throughout the month, according to the Director of the Southern Expressway Management and Maintenance, S. Opanayake.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories