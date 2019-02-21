Traffic on Katunayake expressway limited to one lane

-

One lane of the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway is temporarily closed due to essential repairs, said the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Accordingly, the RDA requests all drivers to abide by the respective speed limits and to observe caution when driving on a single lane.

The essential maintenance activities will be carried out throughout the month, according to the Director of the Southern Expressway Management and Maintenance, S. Opanayake.