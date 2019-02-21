Private bus strike on route 174

February 21, 2019   10:06 am

A strike of the private bus operators on the Kottawa-Borella (174) bus route has been launched this morning (21), stated Ada Derana reporter. The strike action is launched by private bus drivers and the conductors on the route.

Reportedly, several trips had been made on the route in the morning before the commencement of the strike action, although there are no buses currently operating on the route.

However, the strike had been mediated by the bus owners and settled thereon, our correspondent said.

Public, who commute towards Borella in the morning, had been severely inconvenienced due to the strike.

