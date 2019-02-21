Shammi Silva elected SLC President

-

Shammi Silva has been elected as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the year 2019/2021.

The election commenced at 10.00 a.m. this morning (21) at the Ministry of Sports.

Shammi Silva has served as a Member of the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in 2014.

The SLC election was initially scheduled to be held on February 02, 2019, however, it was postponed by two weeks on the advice of the Attorney General based on existing legal necessities.