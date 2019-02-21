Navy apprehends 13 Indian fishermen on SL waters

-

Thirteen Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters were apprehended by Naval personnel onboard a Fast Patrol Vessel and Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command during their patrol in Northern seas, yesterday (20).

Accordingly, five Indian fishermen aboard a trawler at the seas North Western to Karaithivu Island and eight fishermen aboard two trawlers at the seas West to the Delft island were taken into naval custody.

The apprehended Indian fishermen were brought to SLNS Elara in Karainagar and after a basic medical test, they are due to be handed over to Kankasanthurai Police for onward legal action.

Thirty-one such Indian poachers into Sri Lankan waters along with five trawlers have been apprehended during the past time of this year.

Sri Lanka Navy is alert round the clock to foil illegal poaching activities in the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.