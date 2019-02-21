Contempt of court petition against SLMC considered in March

-

The Court of Appeal ordered the contempt of court application filed against Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) SLMC for failing to carry out the court order to register a SAITM graduate to be taken up for consideration on 06th March.

The petition filed by SAITM medical graduate Dilmi Sooriyarachchi was taken up before the Acting Chairperson of the Appeals Court Judge Deepali Wijesundara and Arjuna Obeysekere, today (21).

Petitioner states that the Appeal Court ordered issued an order to the SLMC on the 30th January 2017 to register her, when she had filed a petition regarding the rejection of SLMC to register her under the SLMC.

However, the SLMC had failed to carry out the relevant court order.

Accordingly, the graduate student has filed a petition stating that the actions of the SLMC amount to contempt of court.