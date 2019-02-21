STF arrests Ala Ranji

STF arrests Ala Ranji

February 21, 2019   01:09 pm

-

The Police Special Task Force (STF), based on a tip-off received by them, had arrested a person over the possession of heroin.

At the arrest has made in Keselwatte area today (21), STF has found two cleavers along with 3 g of heroin on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 57-year-old resident of Gunasinghepura, Colombo 12, named Yasantha Patabendige alias ‘Ala Ranji’, according to the police.

It has been revealed that the arrestee is the father-in-law of the organized crime gang member ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’.

Arrested ‘Ala Ranji’ has been wanted with regarding several incidents of obtaining money through extortion, stated the Police.

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories