STF arrests Ala Ranji

The Police Special Task Force (STF), based on a tip-off received by them, had arrested a person over the possession of heroin.

At the arrest has made in Keselwatte area today (21), STF has found two cleavers along with 3 g of heroin on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 57-year-old resident of Gunasinghepura, Colombo 12, named Yasantha Patabendige alias ‘Ala Ranji’, according to the police.

It has been revealed that the arrestee is the father-in-law of the organized crime gang member ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’.

Arrested ‘Ala Ranji’ has been wanted with regarding several incidents of obtaining money through extortion, stated the Police.

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations on the matter.