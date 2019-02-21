-

The petition filed against the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister and his Cabinet of Ministers has been scheduled to be taken up again on March 12.

The petition was heard before the Court of Appeal Judge Arjuna Obeysekara this morning (21).

The petition was filed by 122 Members of Parliament, from the United National Party, Tamil National Alliance, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and All Ceylon Makkal Congress, against Rajapaksa and his government’s continuation in office after two no-confidence motions had been passed against it.

The attorneys representing the petitioners informed the court that they are currently considering the withdrawal of the petition.

Accordingly, the Appeals Court judge ordered to take up the petition again on March 12 and the petitioners were ordered to report the court on the progress of petition withdrawal on that day.

The petition challenging the appointment of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet of Ministers to their respective positions was filed last December.