List of MPs allegedly using cocaine not submitted yet - Speaker

-

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake has not submitted the list of parliamentarians, who allegedly consume illegal drugs, thus far.

The Parliament convened at 10.30 a.m. this morning (21) and the Speaker informed this to the house delivering the announcements at the commencement of the session.

State Minister Ramanayake had recently made a controversial statement that certain parliamentarians consume cocaine and other illegal drugs.

Accordingly, on February 20, the Speaker had requested State Minister Ramanayake to submit a list of names, in writing, if there are parliamentarians who use Cocaine.

The United National Party yesterday (20) appointed a four-member committee to look into the statement made by the State Minister.

The committee is headed by Minister Lakshman Kiriella, while State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, MP Ashu Marasinghe and Presidents Counsel Nissanka Nanayakkara were appointed as the members.

Reportedly, State Minister Ramanayake was informed to appear before the committee at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (22) with regard to the probe of his statement.