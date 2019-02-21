Criticizing CC challenges autonomy of independent commissions - PAFFREL

-

Criticisms levelled by politicians at the Constitutional Council (CC) challenges the autonomy of independent commissions, says the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL).

Issuing a statement, Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchie stated that this could damage people’s trust placed on the major independent institutions of the country.

The statement suggested that politicians should resolve their concerns regarding the Constitutional Council through intellectual dialogues.

The Constitutional Council is the central institution of independent commissions in Sri Lanka and it is also the premier institutional structure established under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, the PAFFREL says.



Criticizing the Constitutional Council is criticism towards all independent commissions in the country, the release further said.

According to the statement, challenging the autonomy of these commissions can severely affect the country’s well-being in the long run.

The Constitutional Council comprises many representatives of several political parties, hence, every member should be responsible for any concern regarding the council, the PAFFREL emphasized.

The PAFFREL requests all political party leaders to resolve any issues regarding the Constitutional Council without making public criticisms and to refrain from using independent institutions for political power expansion.