Several roads closed due to protest by Uni. students

UPDATE (3:49 pm): The police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the university students’ protest launched by the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) at the Lotus Roundabout.



The Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed due to a protest launched by university students, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) has launched a protest in Colombo today (21).

Earlier, the road from Technical Junction, Maradana to Fort, was also blocked due to the said protest.

Heavy traffic congestion is reported from the relevant areas, stated Ada Derana reporter.