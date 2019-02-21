Several roads closed due to protest by Uni. students
File Photo

Several roads closed due to protest by Uni. students

February 21, 2019   03:36 pm

-

UPDATE (3:49 pm): The police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the university students’ protest launched by the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) at the Lotus Roundabout.

 


The Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed due to a protest launched by university students, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) has launched a protest in Colombo today (21).

Earlier, the road from Technical Junction, Maradana to Fort, was also blocked due to the said protest.

Heavy traffic congestion is reported from the relevant areas, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories