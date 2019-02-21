Body of missing youth recovered from Maussakelle reservoir

-

A group of divers of Sri Lanka Navy have recovered the remains of a youth, who had been missing since February 19, from the Maussakelle reservoir.

The deceased is a 30-year-old bachelor named Pathum Madusanka Liyanage residing in Maskeliya area.

The relatives of the youth had informed the police of this disappearance.

Reportedly, the youth had left the house at around 7.30 a.m. following a telephone call he had received.

The youth was captured in the footages of a CCTV camera on the roadside.

Accordingly, the police had launched a search operation to find the missing youth and they have uncovered footwear belonging to him in the proximity of the Maussakelle reservoir.

A group of divers of the Navy were also assigned for the search operation in the reservoir and subsequently, they had recovered the body of the missing youth this morning (21).

Maskeliya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.