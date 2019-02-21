We are happy if Gotabaya contests for Presidency  Kavinda Jayawardena

February 21, 2019   06:33 pm

An internal rift has arisen between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) regarding the presidential candidate, says UNP MP Kavinga Jayawardena.

The parliamentarian mentioned this addressing the media in Gampaha area, yesterday (20).

According to Jayawardena, both he and the party will be happy if Gotabaya Rajapaksa enters the election. Yet there a chance of SLFP and SLPP entering a coalition allowing the president to contest at the election as well, he added.

In such case, only one of either Gotabaya Rajapaksa or President Maithripala Sirisena will be able to contest, the MP stated.

Since SLFP has clearly stated that there will be an alliance, there is a conflict regarding who will be named their presidential candidate, pointed out Jayawardena.

He further said that there is a “good horse” in the UNP who can compete with any contestant.

