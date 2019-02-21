Cannot curb drug menace by killing drug users  Mahinda Deshapriya

February 21, 2019   07:06 pm

Allowing convicted criminals to be public representatives is a more prominent issue than the drug menace, according to Chairperson of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

He expressed these views addressing the media at a conference held in Galle.

When a journalist questioned him on using a blood test to check for drug usage of parliamentarians, Deshapriya responded saying that they were all naïve arguments. According to him, if using drugs is illegal, then no one in Sri Lanka can drink alcohol either.

The Chairman said that drugs aren’t the main issue in Sri Lanka; there are many more issues such as allowing convicted criminals to be public representatives.

Stating that he is not a supporter of drugs and that he would tell people not to use drugs, Deshapriya says that he is against the sale of drugs.

However, he is not of the opinion that drug users should be killed to solve the issue, he further said.

