Large-scale glyphosate racket busted in Akuressa

The Special Task Force (STF) officers attached to the Kokmaduwa police division have busted a large-scale glyphosate distributing racket that has been operated island-wide.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Matara District’s Deputy Director of Agriculture, the STF officers managed to uncover the racket at a residence in Diyalape, Akuressa.

The racket was operated for a long period of time and the persons involved in the racket have accumulated large sums of money through glyphosate distributing, according to the police.

It was reported that the racketeers have traded glyphosate to several shops in the Southern Province.

The police suspect that they had smuggled glyphosate from India via sea routes.

The value of the glyphosate haul seized in the raid is yet to be estimated.

Akuressa Police is carrying out further investigations into the incident.