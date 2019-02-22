Constitutional Council is politicized, says President

-

The Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary are all being controlled by the Constitutional Council, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President made this statement addressing the adjournment debate at the Parliament today (21).

The adjournment debate was presented to the House by UPFA Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila.

President Sirisena emphasized that he clearly has no objections regarding the justices appointed to the Supreme Court or Appeals Court, however, the Prime Minister have made claims that suggested he has objected to certain appointments of Supreme Court justices.

“The 19th Amendment to the Constitution is a rightful child that I have created, however, it is regrettable that this child is now being mistreated,” the President said addressing the House.

“The functions of the Constitutional Council are distinctly mentioned in the 19th Amendment, yet we have not undertaken any of those mentioned in the Constitution,” President Sirisena further said.

The President explained that his concern is of the recommendations rejected by the Constitutional Council, not of the justices appointed already.

Stating that the Constitutional Council has rejected recommendations on 14 justices, President Sirisena questioned as to why a situation as such has emerged.

The Constitutional Council is politicized at present, the President further commented at the House.