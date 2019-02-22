Sirisena and Rajapaksa to hold special meeting

February 22, 2019   08:23 am

A special discussion between President Maithripala Sirisena and Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held today (22).

Parliamentarian Dilan Perera stated that this meeting will discuss the alliance that is to be formed between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

It is reported that several political parties of the Opposition have already held discussions with the SLPP in this regard.

