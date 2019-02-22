-

The committee appointed by the United National Party (UNP) to probe the controversial statement made by State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake regarding certain parliamentarians’ alleged use of cocaine is set to meet this morning (22).

Accordingly, State Minister Ramanayake has also been informed to appear before the committee.

The committee is headed by Minister Lakshman Kiriella, while State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, MP Ashu Marasinghe and Presidents Counsel Nissanka Nanayakkara were appointed as the members.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had informed the State Minister to submit a list, in writing, of the parliamentarians using cocaine if there are any such MPs.

However, the State Minister has not submitted the relevant list of MPs thus far, the Speaker announced yesterday (21) at the commencement of the parliament session.

Meanwhile, UPFA Parliamentarian Roshan Ranasinghe stated immediate actions should be taken concerning the State Minister’s statement.

UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardana has said that regardless of the political parties, legal action has to be taken against the legislators using illegal drugs.