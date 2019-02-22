SI arrested over disappearance of 2 businessmen in Rathgama

February 22, 2019   09:58 am

A Sub Inspector of the Southern Special Crimes Investigations Unit has been arrested regarding the disappearance of the two businessmen in Rathgama, the Police Spokesperson stated.

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.

The family members of the disappeared businessmen had, reportedly, received a letter via post, stating that a group of officers of Nupe police station had kidnapped the two businessmen and murdered them by assault. The family members have submitted the letter in question to several police stations and police headquarters as well for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the CID had arrested IP Kapila Nishantha of Southern Province Special Investigations Unit over the same incident. He was subsequently remanded until 27th of February.

