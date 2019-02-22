Ranjan appears before UNP committee probing cocaine allegations

February 22, 2019   11:05 am

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayke has appeared before the UNP committee probing the cocaine allegations against parliamentarians.

The State Minister was informed yesterday (21) to appear before the committee this morning.

On February 20, the UNP appointed the committee to probe the allegations levelled by Minister Ranjan Ramanayake at the parliamentarians for using cocaine.

The committee is headed by Minister Lakshman Kiriella while State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, MP Ashu Marasinghe and Presidents Counsel Nissanka Nanayakkara were appointed as the members.

